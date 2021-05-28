UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

The face of female sports is rapidly changing. A vocal minority of radical gender activists are using a pseudoscientific theory of human biology to hijack women’s sports and subvert long-established concepts of fair play — forcing women and girls to risk their safety and cede their places to male athletes under the guise of “inclusivity.”

Anyone who questions this dogma risks being publicly branded as a “transphobe” and incurring irreparable damage to their social and professional lives.

In the new book, Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, former Canadian track champion Linda Blade and renowned National Post columnist Barbara Kay deconstruct the dangers of gender ideology in women’s sports to expose the systematic, decades-long erosion of the biological pillars on which the level playing field rests.

Tackling issues few have the courage to broach, Unsporting documents the shifting landscape of trans activism, the resulting harm inflicted on female athletes, and the institutions supporting and driving this movement.

What does the future hold for women’s sports if men are allowed to compete?

Unsporting is available as an eBook, paperback, and audiobook.

To get your copy, go to Unsporting.com today.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE