WATCH: Unvaccinated Canadians' Charter rights still being infringed

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by President and CEO of Think Sharp Inc., Manny Montenegrino, to discuss how unvaccinated Canadians continue to have their Charter rights infringed upon by the Trudeau government.

Over two years after the announcement of "two weeks to slow the spread," unvaccinated Canadians are still being prevented from traveling on airplanes or buses in Canada, and are essentially being prevented from leaving their own country.

Mr. Montenegrino brought up the stark contrast of how unvaccinated Canadians' Charter rights are being treated in comparison to former Al-Qaeda militant Omar Khadr, who received over $10M from the Trudeau government as a result of having his Charter rights supposedly infringed upon.

As stated by Mr. Montenegrino, "Right now, six to seven million Canadians are actually being affected. They can't get on a plane, they can't go to work, they lost their jobs, and their bodies are being taken over by the state. This is much more substantial of a Charter violation than Omar Khadr even saw from Canada."

