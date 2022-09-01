UofT hires a consultant to find a 'co-hort' of BIPOC faculty
The University of Toronto decided they wish to hire a consultant, who would have the role of finding a 'co-hort' of BIPOC faculty.
The posting, Academic Searches for the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Cohort at UTSC, was published on the government procurement website, Merx, last week. The bid process closed on August 31, 2022.
"The Office of the Vice-Principal Academic and Dean, at the University of Toronto Scarborough, is seeking a qualified consultant to provide academic recruitment for a cohort of at least five, and not more than nine, tenure-stream appointments, all with an explicit aim of hiring Black or Indigenous faculty members."
The posting did not make it clear if the BIPOC faculty members could self-identify as such to accelerate the tenure process.
- By Rebel News
