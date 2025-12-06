UPDATE: Alleged smoke bomber still working for Department of National Defence

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie brings an update on Gabriel Lepage, the man alleged to have set off smoke devices in a Montreal church during Sean Feucht’s worship event in July.

Even after identifying Mr. Lepage and uncovering what appear to be connections to Antifa, he is still employed by the Department of National Defence, working comfortably from home.

Sources confirmed that Mr. Lepage has been working remotely ever since Rebel News confronted him outside the military base in September. That day, Alexa Lavoie called the SPVM and asked them to come identify the suspect. They never showed up.

Alexa recounted that what struck her most during that encounter was how calm he remained. He didn’t flinch, he didn’t react — he stood completely still and simply said, “I don’t talk to Rebel News.”

When someone runs after you, most people instinctively look shocked or confused. But not him. It was almost as if he knew Rebel News would show up eventually. And yes, he was wearing the same running shoes seen in the church footage.

Alexa waited for the police, but they never came. Yet somehow, Antifa activists had time to arrive at their exact location, apparently to protect the alleged smoke bomber.

Afterward, a sergeant-detective contacted Alexa, asking to meet so she could gather evidence. Although Alexa agreed, the sergeant-detective postponed the meeting… and in the end, it never happened.

Months later, Alexa followed up with SPVM’s media relations to get an update on the investigation.

Seeing that nothing seemed to be progressing, Alexa reached out to the sergeant-detective again directly.

So let’s summarize:

An alleged far-Left activist, with apparent ties to Antifa, employed by the Department of National Defence, accused of throwing smoke devices inside a place of worship — forcing some attendees to evacuate — is still out there with no visible consequences. And so far, neither the police nor the government seems willing to act.

Alexa's report even reached members of the House of Commons. Still, nothing.

Meanwhile, other Rebel News employees were recently arrested on accusations made without evidence. Yet a filmed, identifiable suspect accused of disrupting a church service and throwing smoke devices faces no consequences. It seems the political class and law enforcement are shielding this individual.

Why?

Why is the far Left — including Antifa-aligned activists and other extremist networks — being protected? These are legitimate questions.

And one last detail — incredibly, Mr. Lepage is expected to attend the Christmas work party.