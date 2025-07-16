UPDATE: Independent journalist Natasha Graham faces court after violent arrest

Independent journalist Natasha Graham is facing two criminal charges following her violent arrest during an April 13 protest in Montreal. Speaking to Rebel News, she gave an emotional and detailed update on her legal battle, the physical and emotional toll of the incident, and her ongoing commitment to independent reporting.

“The court is going to go to pro forma now,” Natasha explained. “My lawyer and I were hoping that the charges would be dropped. It doesn’t look like that is going to happen right now.”

Graham was violently taken down by police, despite visibly complying with orders. “I was being backed into a concrete staircase and then I was violently arrested,” she said. “Whereas I have personally seen the pro-Hamas factions grabbing or pushing at the police... and it seems that there are no repercussions.”

Still recovering from injuries, Natasha described the experience as deeply traumatic: “Physically, I had a lot of discomfort. I still have pain in my neck.”

Beyond the physical, Natasha emphasized the broader issue of a double standard in how journalists are treated. “It’s unbelievable that it’s being framed that the journalists are the antagonists when we’re simply documenting what’s happening,” she said.

Despite the charges, threats, and physical aggression she faces, Natasha remains committed to her work. “We record raw, we publish raw… I was swarmed and assaulted. I had to call 911. I’ve had lit cigarettes thrown at me.”

On the support she’s received, Natasha became emotional: “The fact that I received so much support from people is… so touching. It has made it so much easier because I know I’m not alone.”

To help Natasha with her legal fees, supporters can contribute at SaveNatasha.com.