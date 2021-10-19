UPDATE: RCMP arrest another Canadian pastor

This time it was Pastor Tobias Tissen from the Church of God Restoration in Steinbach, Manitoba.

Yet another Pastor in Canada has been arrested.

This time it was Pastor Tobias Tissen from the Church of God Restoration in Steinbach, Manitoba. His arrest comes just days after the arrest of Pastor Phil Hutchings in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Recently, we had an update to the story of Pastor Tobias, during which time the pastor informed us of his church's dealings with the courts, as well as the current status of the warrant issued against him by a Manitoba Justice.

This warrant was set to last five years, meaning Pastor Tobias could at any moment over that time span be taken into custody.

That disappointing day came last night, just as Pastor Tobias was saying farewell to relatives he may no longer be able see again. Officers from the RCMP made their move, disrupting what may well have been a final visit with older family members, all while Tobias' children had to watch as their father was taken from them.

It is expected that on October 19 Pastor Tobias will be in front of a magistrate and asked to sign conditions for his release. These terms may will likely run contrary to his religious beliefs.

Rebel News' Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan is on his way to Manitoba right now to capture an on-the-ground report later this week, at which time we will hopefully have more information to provide about this most recent arrest of yet another pastor in Canada.

