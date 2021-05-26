Update: the Whistle Stop-led Alberta Restaurant Rebellion is headed back to court

Fight the Fines lawyer Chad Williamson plans to examine Chief Medical Officer of Health Dina Hinshaw on her affidavit that convinced a judge of the necessity of a secret restraining order that resulted in the arrest and imprisonment of the Whistle Stop owner, Chris Scott, for three days.

That restraining order prevented the promotion and organization of and attendance at "illegal public gatherings." At the time, public health restrictions limited gatherings to just five people outdoors, and those events had to conform to masking regulations and social distancing protocols. The order named Chris Scott and Glen Carritt specifically, but also included a blanket restriction for unnamed Jane and John Does to limit gatherings as well.

Scott was arrested for contempt of court at the Whistle Stop after holding a protest attended by 1,500 people. He was held for three days before his release.

Scott first reopened his Mirror, Alberta restaurant in defiance of the restaurant lockdown way back in January, and he hasn't closed since, despite summonses, court orders and his restaurant and gas station property being chained up and confiscated by Alberta Health Services and the RCMP.

Williamson is fighting the validity of a secret court order obtained without proper notification to his client. He's going to argue the merits of the order, and when he does, he's going to examine Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw on her sworn evidence that was presented to a Calgary judge by AHS that ultimately led to an order limiting the assembly rights of 4.4 million Albertans.

Williamson and Chris Scott cannot do this alone. They are up against the limitless resources of the Alberta government which seems hell-bent on punishing entrepreneurs in the province for refusing to go bankrupt.

To all of you who donated to get this court case this far: thank you. We couldn't do it without you. The government must be made to explain how and why they came to the decision that locking up political dissidents was a necessity to keep Albertans safe from a virus that kills so few.

If you'd like to continue to help us help Chris Scott put the government back in its place and off the neck of small business owners, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com. All donations there now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.