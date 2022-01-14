UPenn trans swimmer Lia Thomas 'compares herself to Jackie Robinson' says teammate

UPenn

Lia Thomas, the transgender athlete who has dominated the Ivy League circuit and broken several women’s swimming records, is under fire for making arrogant comments about being “number one in the country.”

According to a female swimmer who spoke to the Washington Examiner under the condition of anonymity, Thomas, who is her teammate, “compares herself to Jackie Robinson.”

“She said she is like the Jackie Robinson of trans sports,” said the students.

“I try not to be around her because the whole situation makes me so mad,” the swimmer said. “I don’t think Lia is a bad person. She’s very quiet and kind of introverted … It’s just really hard for me to respect her at all because of what she’s doing to my team and what she’s doing to women in general and not caring.”

The swimmer told the Examiner that Thomas often “laughs about” and “mocks” the situation. The situation being that Thomas, who was already a three-year competitive swimmer in the men’s league, now identifies as a woman and dominates the sport.

“Instead of caring or showing that she cares about what she’s doing or what she’s doing to her teammates, she’s not sympathetic or empathetic at all. Lia never addressed our team. She never asked if it was OK. She never asked how we felt. She never tried to explain how she feels. She never has said anything to us as a group. She never addressed anything,” the swimmer said.

“All she does is make comments to people like, ‘At least I’m still No. 1 in the country,’ and those kinds of cocky things,” the swimmer noted. “She doesn’t care how all this is affecting us and how this is affecting our relationship to swimming. She doesn’t care, and it makes it really hard to like her.”

The swimmer said that Thomas has ignored rules that everyone else is supposed to follow, using a recent trip to Florida as an example. During the trip, the university told swimmers not to wear school gear as they often to do avoid being harassed, but Thomas ignored the rule and wore school gear every day while no one else did.

The student added that Thomas attended both the male and female swim team annual dinners after announcing the gender transition, even though swimmers are only supposed to attend one.

“When she first announced she was transgender and was still on the men’s team, she went to both the men’s and women’s swimming team dinners on our training trip,” Thomas’ teammate said. “It really rubbed me the wrong way because if you’re saying you’re a woman, then why go to the men’s team? And if you want to go to the men’s team because all your friends are there, OK, understandable. But then why are you going to the women’s team dinner? You shouldn’t get to bend the rules.”

As Rebel News previously reported, University of Pennsylvania students have expressed fear of retaliation from leftist classmates over their opinions over Lia Thomas. Many have spoken out under the condition of anonymity of their displeasure at the situation and Thomas’ continued efforts to marginalize female swimmers.