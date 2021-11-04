U.S. border patrol busts illegals with history of murder, child sex abuse
Agents recently apprehended numerous illegal aliens that had lengthy rap sheets, including multiple felonies.
Agents of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol arrested multiple criminal illegal aliens with rap sheets containing multiple felonies, including murder and child sex abuse, from illegally entering the United States through the southern border this week.
Illegal immigration into the United States from Mexico has surged to an all-time high under the Joe Biden administration following his promise to provide amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.
According to a report from CBP, agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested two convicted illegal alien child sex predators in separate incidents on Monday evening. The agents were responding to a group of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. near Rio Grande City, Texas.
The federal law enforcement agency reported:
At the station, criminal records checks revealed a previously removed Guatemalan National Jose Yojcom-Rocche, as a registered sex offender. Yojcom-Rocche was arrested in 2019 by the Los Angeles Police Department for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The 35-year-old man was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 180 days’ confinement and five years’ probation. Yojcom-Rocche also has an active warrant out of Los Angeles, California.
On the same day, Texas Department of Public Safety officers requested assistance for the arrest of a suspect who ran during a traffic stop at Brownsville, Texas.
The CBP, which responded to the request for assistance, was able to locate a 33-year-old man named Humberto Tiburcio-Loyo, who was convicted in 2011 for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old child in Brownsville, Texas. The suspect was previously sentenced to six years imprisonment for the crime and was deported from the United States earlier this year.
A separate report from the law enforcement agency this week, as detailed by the Daily Wire, shows that border patrol agents in McAllen, Texas, arrested multiple gang members and criminal migrants with “serious criminal histories to include foreign and domestic homicide charges.”
The report, which details the illegal immigrants arrested reads as follows:
- “On Nov. 2, MCS agents apprehended a group of 11 migrants in Hidalgo. Record checks on a Mexican national revealed he is a member of Los Paisanos gang. He was convicted of transporting migrants in 2008 and was sentenced to 24 months confinement. He was subsequently removed from the United States.”
- “Shortly thereafter, MCS agents apprehended another group of 26 migrants nearby. Record checks on a Salvadoran national, revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member without any criminal or immigration history in the U.S.”
- “Around noon, MCS agents apprehended another group of ten migrants with a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed a conviction for homicide in his home country. The subject admitted to spending one year in prison for the crime, and does not have any criminal or immigration history in the U.S.”
- “Within the same group was another Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed he is an 18th Street gang member.”“Today, MCS agents apprehended a group of six migrants near Hidalgo. Record checks on a Salvadoran national revealed he is a MS-13 gang member. He was also previously convicted of accessory to murder after the fact and sentenced to ten years incarceration in Maryland. He was subsequently removed from the United States earlier this year.”
