U.S. considers sanctions against draconian U.K. speech regulators

Infowars reported that the U.S. is considering sanctioning U.K. speech regulators. This follows concerns about its strict media regulator, Ofcom, and its Online Safety Act, which is seen as promoting political censorship.

Ezra criticizes Ofcom's heavy-handedness, citing the punishment of GB News and the imprisonment of a mother for a tweet. They draw parallels to Canada's CRTC and proposed Online Harms Act, arguing that both laws use child protection as a pretext for censorship.

The U.S. government is interested because most social media companies are American, and censorship abroad affects U.S. businesses.

President Trump and his right-hand J.D. Vance opposed censorship, citing European free speech concerns like German police raids for "anti-feminist" comments and UK restrictions on silent prayer near abortion clinics.

Reddit has also challenged Ofcom's authority.

The potential U.S. sanctions include travel and economic restrictions on U.K. officials involved in enforcing censorship, an unprecedented move. Ezra believes such sanctions, particularly travel bans, could significantly impact U.K. bureaucrats and might even be welcome in Canada to combat similar censorship laws, despite their own patriotism.

They express hope that U.S. politicians like Marco Rubio or J.D. Vance might intervene to protect Canadian freedoms.