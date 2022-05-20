BREAKING: U.S. federal judge blocks Biden admin from repealing Title 42

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta﻿﻿

A federal judge of the United States Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42 on Monday, May 23.

The Washington Examiner reports that U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays of the Western District of Louisiana has blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42.

The policy implemented during the Trump administration would have border patrol units expel illegal migrants from the United States after initial processing due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been negative responses from multiple congressmen, border patrol units and NGOs stating that the repeal of Title 42 will make the border crisis worse due to an increase in illegal crossings.

Eagle Pass, Texas continues to be a location experiencing large illegal crossings.

A tweet from Bill Melugin show U.S. Border Patrol encountering a group of 167 illegal immigrants.

Good morning from Eagle Pass, TX. This is what remains of a group of 200+ that crossed illegally earlier this morning. Border Patrol has already transported chunks of the group away. Eagle Pass continues to be inundated with large groups like this. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5Vc7pcAVqW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 20, 2022

The United States southern border has been seeing increases in illegal crossing activity during the 2022 fiscal year in not only the Del Rio Sector, where Eagle Pass is located, but also in the Yuma sector.

As of May 20, 2022, the 2022 fiscal year — which spans from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 — the United States Border Patrol reports encountering 1,219,920 illegal migrants. Last fiscal year saw 1,662,167 illegal encounters.