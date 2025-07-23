U.S. Olympic committee bans biological males from women’s sports
The new Trump executive order forces governing bodies to prioritize fairness and safety in female categories.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has effectively banned biological males from competing in women’s Olympic sports under a sweeping policy update released Monday.
The revised Athlete Safety Policy, dated July 18 and now posted publicly on the USOPC website, avoids direct references to transgender athletes. However, it affirms the committee’s commitment to “ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201.”
That executive order—signed by President Donald Trump in February—is bluntly titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”
The policy shift marks a dramatic departure from the previous U.S. approach under the Biden administration, which leaned heavily on gender identity-based inclusion in sports. While the 27-page document never mentions the word transgender, its meaning is clear: the USOPC is aligning with Trump’s order, which prioritizes sex-based categories in women’s athletics, particularly at the elite level.
Trump’s Executive Order 14201 argues that “involuntary inclusion of male-bodied athletes in female categories undermines the purpose of women’s sport,” a sentiment that appears to now guide the USOPC’s internal rules and Olympic preparation guidelines.
The new rules come ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and signal a shift in how national governing bodies might interpret fairness in female competition, especially with other countries and federations—like World Aquatics and World Athletics—already restricting trans participation in women's elite categories.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-23 21:33:32 -0400Will Canada EVER give up transmania? Not until we get conservatives in power will this crapola end. Liberals have reprobate and retrograde minds.
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-07-23 20:17:29 -0400Men in men’s, women in women’s, trannies being waterboys.