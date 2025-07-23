U.S. Olympic committee bans biological males from women’s sports

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has effectively banned biological males from competing in women’s Olympic sports under a sweeping policy update released Monday.

The revised Athlete Safety Policy, dated July 18 and now posted publicly on the USOPC website, avoids direct references to transgender athletes. However, it affirms the committee’s commitment to “ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201.”

That executive order—signed by President Donald Trump in February—is bluntly titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

The policy shift marks a dramatic departure from the previous U.S. approach under the Biden administration, which leaned heavily on gender identity-based inclusion in sports. While the 27-page document never mentions the word transgender, its meaning is clear: the USOPC is aligning with Trump’s order, which prioritizes sex-based categories in women’s athletics, particularly at the elite level.

Trump’s Executive Order 14201 argues that “involuntary inclusion of male-bodied athletes in female categories undermines the purpose of women’s sport,” a sentiment that appears to now guide the USOPC’s internal rules and Olympic preparation guidelines.

The new rules come ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and signal a shift in how national governing bodies might interpret fairness in female competition, especially with other countries and federations—like World Aquatics and World Athletics—already restricting trans participation in women's elite categories.