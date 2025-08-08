US pro-Palestinian activist received $75K, funding linked to Chinese Communist Party

A prominent organizer of pro-Palestinian rallies in New York City was paid over $75,000 to protest, with the money tied to a Shanghai-based Maoist businessman reportedly connected to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

David (Sung Mo) Chung, general manager of the far-left nonprofit The People’s Forum (TPF), played a lead role in the October 8, 2023 “All Out For Palestine” rally—held just one day after the Hamas massacre in Israel. IRS filings show Chung was the only paid employee of the organization, receiving a $64,021 salary and $9,581 in additional compensation that year.

The People’s Forum, along with other radical activist groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and Shut It Down for Palestine, is funded by Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born businessman operating in China and under investigation by Congress for allegedly financing “extremist entities” aligned with Beijing’s interests. Lawmakers are examining whether Singham’s funding network violates the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Chung has hosted events calling to “Globalize the Intifada” and was filmed chanting “Long live the Intifada” at protests. TPF leadership has openly expressed support for Hamas, and the group is currently the subject of an IRS complaint alleging violations of nonprofit rules for promoting terrorism and advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Researcher Nate Friedman, who uncovered Chung’s payment, said the protests are part of a broader ideological campaign. “They use anti-Zionism as a front,” he said. “It’s not just about Israel—it’s about undermining the West.”