U.S. ramps up plans to confront Russia over military aggression towards Ukraine

EUCOM

The United States is ramping up its response to Russian military aggression against its Ukrainian neighbour. Ukraine, which has called upon NATO to hasten its membership in response to Russian deployments on its border, can expect to see support from the United States.

A U.S. Defense official told CNN on Thursday that the navy may send warships into the Black Sea to deal with Russia’s military buildup.

As previously reported by Rebel News, Russia has bolstered its shared border with Ukraine with dozens of tanks, armored vehicles and helicopters as well as mechanized infantry under the pretext of conducting military drills. In March, Russia conducted large-scale military drills, but has left at least 4,000 troops in the region since those drills ended on March 23.

As Rebel News previously reported, ongoing skirmishes between Russian and Ukrainian forces, which have resulted in Ukrainian casualties, prompted the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) to raise threat levels to a “potential imminent crisis.”

Speaking to CNN, the defence official said that the U.S. Navy has been conducting reconnaissance flights in international airspace over the Baltic Sea to monitor Russian naval activity and troop movements in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Under an existing 1936 treaty, the United States would have to provide notice to Turkey 14 days in advance of sending ships to the Black Sea, which would require U..S forces to cross the Turkish-controlled Bosporus Strait.

The U.S. Navy has a number of naval forces already in the region, including the U.S. Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, which were present in the Black Sea for a NATO military exercise.