U.S. Supreme Court rules Biden admin allowed to end 'Remain In Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court of the United States has decided in a 5-4 ruling that the Biden administration can end the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

"Remain in Mexico", also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) is a policy from the Trump administration that would make migrants seeking asylum have to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are being processed.

Sectors of the U.S. southern border such as Yuma, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley have seen consistently increasing rates of illegal migrants entering through their areas.

Eagle Pass, Texas is a city that has seen a massive increase, with hundreds of illegal migrants crossing per day through the Rio Grande. Yuma, Arizona is also another city experiencing massive amounts of illegal migrant crossings, with hundreds of people being encountered illegally per day, mostly next to the Cocopah native reservation where local cartels pay the residents to be able to smuggle people through their land.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections released their May 2022 Monthly Operational Update which shows that there were 239,416 total encounters, a 15% increase from April 2022. Reports from the 2022 fiscal year, which spans from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, show 1,753,754 total enforcement actions. Their 2021 fiscal year was shown to be a record-high in enforcement actions.