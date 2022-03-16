U.S. truckers convoy protesters threatened with arrest if they enter Washington

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On the third day of the People's Convoy — the American version of the truckers' Freedom Convoy protest that happened in Canada — attempting to enter Washington, D.C., protesters were threatened with arrest for trying to enter the nation's capital.

The convoy, much like the Freedom Convoy that travelled to Ottawa, is calling on the federal government in the U.S. to bring an end to vaccine mandates and the emergency orders.

Washington police, at the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, have effectively used dump trucks, plows and police cars as barricades to prevent the People's Convoy from entering the city. These vehicles have been used to block all off-ramps from highways leading into Washington, causing extraordinary traffic disruptions to local motorists.

Today, as the protesters attempted to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and enter into the capital, an officer warned they would be arrested.

“My boss is going to eventually tell me to start arresting people,” an officer who spoke to a group of the protesters warned. When asked on what grounds they could be arrested, the officer told the demonstrators that they were “impeding a highway.”

“With your vehicle stopped right here,” the officer continued, “you're failing to obey a lawful order to remove your vehicles from the roadway.”

