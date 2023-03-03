USA Powerlifting loses court battle against transgender athlete, ruled guilty of discrimination
JayCee Cooper's claims against USA Powerlifting date back to 2019, filing a discrimination claim with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, alleging that the organisation had violated the state's Human Rights Act by prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's competitions.
USA Powerlifting has lost a two-year legal battle after a judge ruled that the organisation had discriminated against a transgender athlete. JayCee Cooper, who is biologically male, was barred from competing in women's competitions.
The court has ordered the sports organisation to "cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices" based on sexual orientation and gender identity and revise its policy related to these issues within two weeks," NBC News reported.
Following the ruling, Cooper expressed relief at the decision, saying "I think we needed a win here, and it feels good to get that."
Meanwhile, USA Powerlifting President Larry Maile said his organisation disagrees with the court's decision and may appeal.
In January 2021, Cooper filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifting in state court with the help of Minnesota-based advocacy group, Gender Justice.
After the verdict, Cooper thanked those who have fought for transgender rights and said, "I am just one small piece that is built off of that."
Several athletic organisations have updated their policies over the last two years regarding the participation of transgender athletes. For example, in November 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced a new framework for transgender and intersex athletes that would eliminate policies requiring competing athletes to undergo "medically unnecessary" procedures or treatment.
Additionally, last year, the NCAA adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes following a record-breaking season by Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania.
