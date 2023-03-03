USA Powerlifting loses court battle against transgender athlete, ruled guilty of discrimination

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

USA Powerlifting has lost a two-year legal battle after a judge ruled that the organisation had discriminated against a transgender athlete. JayCee Cooper, who is biologically male, was barred from competing in women's competitions.

The court has ordered the sports organisation to "cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices" based on sexual orientation and gender identity and revise its policy related to these issues within two weeks," NBC News reported.

Following the ruling, Cooper expressed relief at the decision, saying "I think we needed a win here, and it feels good to get that."

Meanwhile, USA Powerlifting President Larry Maile said his organisation disagrees with the court's decision and may appeal.

Cooper's claims against USA Powerlifting date back to 2019, filing a discrimination claim with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, alleging that the organisation had violated the state's Human Rights Act by prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women's competitions.

In January 2021, Cooper filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifting in state court with the help of Minnesota-based advocacy group, Gender Justice.

After the verdict, Cooper thanked those who have fought for transgender rights and said, "I am just one small piece that is built off of that."

Several athletic organisations have updated their policies over the last two years regarding the participation of transgender athletes. For example, in November 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced a new framework for transgender and intersex athletes that would eliminate policies requiring competing athletes to undergo "medically unnecessary" procedures or treatment.

Additionally, last year, the NCAA adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes following a record-breaking season by Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania.