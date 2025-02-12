USAID became 'slush fund' for censorship industry: Allum Bokhari

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has taken steps to gut the budget of US Agency for International Development (USAID) in recent days as part of President Donald Trump's election promise to trim government waste.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Foundation for Freedom Online managing director Allum Bokhari for an in-depth look at Big Tech in this new Trump era and how DOGE's actions are reshaping the government.

The dismantling of USAID came after DOGE uncovered how it “had become a slush fund for far-left NGOs, for foreign influence operations that were geared towards advancing online censorship and really geared towards undermining the domestic political opponents of the blob in Washington, D.C.,” Allum told Ezra.

One of the next targets for cuts is the Pentagon, which Allum said had been “funding organizations like NewsGuard, which is a private for-hire censorship shop that builds blacklists of disfavoured news outlets” with $700,000 during the Biden administration.

“You see across so many government agencies, you see the censorship industry being bankrolled; you see partisan NGOs and nonprofits being bankrolled; and you see agencies going way, way beyond what they were founded to do.”