Vaccine policy double standard for Canadian Chrysler employees

Surely one of the most despicable examples of COVID-19-inspired coercion is what happened to hundreds and hundreds of Canadians these past several months: namely, employers demanding that they get the Coronavirus jab – or their jobs are toast. This policy was and continues to be nothing short of egregious bullying. And because of this coercion, too many honest, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens have been given an economic death sentence simply because they don’t want to put an experimental vaccine in their bodies. So much for “my body, my choice.”

Case in point: “Jim” (not his real name given that he will face repercussions if his identity is revealed, this being the age of cancel culture.) Jim works – or rather, he was working – at the Chrysler plant in Windsor, Ont. He had worked there for 23 years until he was suspended without pay for not getting jabbed. As a result, Jim feels betrayed by the government, his employer, and perhaps worst of all, his own union – Unifor.

Indeed, one of the most intriguing angles regarding Chrysler employees in Canada is the different set of standards they are under when one looks at other Chrysler and Fiat plants around the world. Which is to say, in Canada, the vaccination policy is super-strict: if you don’t get vaccinated, you are suspended without pay and benefits. But vaccines for employees are not mandatory at Chrysler and Fiat plants in the United States, Mexico, and Italy.

Why the double standard? Could it be that former Unifor national president Jerry Dias allegedly accepted a $50,000 bribe from a COVID-19 rapid test supplier in return for promoting the kits to his members’ employers? (This allegation is now subject to an investigation by the Toronto Police financial crimes unit; coincidentally, soon after the bribery allegations emerged, Dias stepped down from Unifor due to “health issues.”)