Vance shines as Walz wobbles: VP debate reactions

Tuesday night saw the Republican and Democratic vice-presidential candidates square off in their lone debate ahead of November's election. After 90 minutes of discussion between Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, post-debate polls showed a relatively even split between the two.

During last night's special Rebel News coverage, host David Menzies said Vance shined on immigration and questioned Walz's comments on the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to reduce illegal crossings.

“The problem is if they're [border agents] not empowered,” David said, “that's just so much wallpaper as far as I'm concerned.”

“And secondly ... how many millions — millions of people, the estimates are as high as 21 million — have come across the U.S.-Mexico southern border in the last four years? So, you can say you've hired this many new agents and what not. But I just say, look at the reality on the ground and it tells a gravely different picture. It's a disaster.”

Sheila Gunn Reid, meanwhile, praised Vance for his answer when asked about climate change.

“Donald Trump and I support clean air and clean water. We want the environment to be cleaner and safer,” Vance said, noting Democrats often cite carbon emissions as the driving force behind climate change.

To solve this, “the answer is you want to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible and you want to produce as much energy as possible in the United States of America because we're the cleanest economy in the entire world.”

Another moment that stood out to Sheila was when Walz was unable to clarify comments about being in China during the Tiananmen Square uprising.

“He was stunned. He looked like one of those curmudgeons from the Muppets that sit in the balcony the whole time.”

