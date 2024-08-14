Vancouver anti-Israel protesters charged after blocking railway infrastructure

X / SchislerCole

Thirteen anti-Israel protesters have been charged with mischief after a railway was blocked in May, Vancouver police say.

The protest took place on the tracks near Kaslo Street and East 12th Avenue, north of Grandview Highway on May 31. Protesters were given clear instructions by police to move off the tracks or they’d be forcibly removed. Those who did not comply were arrested at the scene.

More arrests as VPD push the protesters toward Renfrew. pic.twitter.com/A6kRccyyfR — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) May 31, 2024

The protest concluded around 2:30 p.m.

Later that afternoon, the VPD reported that 14 individuals were arrested during the protest on charges of "mischief and obstruction." Police have since confirmed that charges have been approved for 13 of those arrested, all of whom are adults.

The protesters are scheduled to appear in court on September 9. In May, protesters at the railway stated they would keep on disrupting essential infrastructure until the conflict in Gaza ends.

Close to 1,000 pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas protesters marched down Commercial Drive in Vancouver for an "All Out for Palestine" demonstration on Friday.



READ MORE: https://t.co/4uZGOI9Y6r pic.twitter.com/4eoUzlp1GF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 15, 2023

According to CTV News, the BC Civil Liberties Association said that it would be filing a complaint with the VPD’s civilian oversight board. They are accusing the police of “excessive use of force” at the protest.

Meghan McDermott of the group said that the association was “horrified” by the police’s actions and said that the complaint will also cite "ongoing surveillance of people attending" protests and rallies, calling it "intimidating" and "invasive to privacy."