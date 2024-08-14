Vancouver anti-Israel protesters charged after blocking railway infrastructure

Protesters were given clear instructions by police to move off the tracks or they’d be forcibly removed. Those who did not comply were arrested at the scene.

  • August 14, 2024
X / SchislerCole
Thirteen anti-Israel protesters have been charged with mischief after a railway was blocked in May, Vancouver police say.

The protest took place on the tracks near Kaslo Street and East 12th Avenue, north of Grandview Highway on May 31. Protesters were given clear instructions by police to move off the tracks or they’d be forcibly removed. Those who did not comply were arrested at the scene.

The protest concluded around 2:30 p.m.

Later that afternoon, the VPD reported that 14 individuals were arrested during the protest on charges of "mischief and obstruction." Police have since confirmed that charges have been approved for 13 of those arrested, all of whom are adults.

The protesters are scheduled to appear in court on September 9. In May, protesters at the railway stated they would keep on disrupting essential infrastructure until the conflict in Gaza ends.

According to CTV News, the BC Civil Liberties Association said that it would be filing a complaint with the VPD’s civilian oversight board. They are accusing the police of “excessive use of force” at the protest.

Meghan McDermott of the group said that the association was “horrified” by the police’s actions and said that the complaint will also cite "ongoing surveillance of people attending" protests and rallies, calling it "intimidating" and "invasive to privacy."

