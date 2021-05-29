VICTORY: Vancouver family's quarantine fines dropped

Fight The Fines Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines. Join | Watch | Fight PETITION: No COVID Jails 7,963 signatures

Goal: 7,500 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A family of four who fled from Canada to Mexico after becoming concerned with the government increasingly using COVID-19 to impede on citizens' rights has recently had a big win for freedom!

After five months in Mexico, and noticing that strict COVID measures were not all that different than Canada’s, this family decided to return to Canada, to come back and fight. And fight they did.

Upon entry to the country, the family refused both the invasive PCR test and refused being forced to stay in a COVID hotel at their own expense.

“We will not follow these unethical, immoral, and illegal rules,” said Shawn Hibbs.

Hibbs and his partner, Lorie Mclachlan each received a $3,450 fine, after reportedly being detained for hours, and threatened with imprisonment, when they refused the invasive PCR tests going to a COVID jail.

Thanks to our supporters, who have donated towards our Fight the Fines initiative that provides top-notch lawyers to people like this family, we hired a lawyer to help fight those fines in court for them.

However, before we could even get our day in court, the violations were dropped!

You won’t believe how the family of freedom defenders found out. The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, ICBC, has now been delegated by the BC government to administer some of the province's COVID-19 related fines.

Both Hibbs, and Mclachlan, received a letter from ICBC, stating that their tickets had been reviewed, and “found to be invalid” and therefore no payment is necessary.

Our Fight The Fines legal team confirmed that the contents of the letter are accurate. This family will not be penalized any further for returning to the comfort of their own home after returning to our country.

Watch this family describe what it was like to take this stand, and their relief to learn the fines have been dropped.

It’s great to have another win for freedom even if it appears to be from a technicality but there are many more who still need help fighting against this government overreach.

Please consider making a charitable donation to The Democracy Fund to help support the Fight The Fines initiative, which has now taken on over 1,000 cases in Canada.