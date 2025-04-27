Vancouver Island Delivers Energetic Poilievre Rally

Canadians have awakened to the prospects of a Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre.

Pierre Poilievre wows hundreds at Vancouver Island rally in Nanoose Bay.

Of the attendees to speak with Rebel News, they cite a litany of reasons for their support of the Tory incumbent. Affordability, crime, and immigration are top of mind for many.

Canadians have awakened to the promise of Poilievre as the only leader who can bring change and secure Canada's future.

The rally, for all intents and purposes, was successful, drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Supporters dismissed recent polls suggesting a close election race, instead of the previously predicted Conservative landslide.

The election results on April 28 will provide a definitive answer.

