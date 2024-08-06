Vancouver Pride Parade cut short by anti-Israel protesters

Instagram / 604tv

The 46th annual Vancouver Pride Parade came to an abrupt ending this past Sunday thanks to anti-Israel protesters who effectively targeted the event.

“No Pride in Genocide.”

Anti-Israel protesters shutdown part of the Vancouver Pride Parade yesterday.



Such occupiers are targeting LGBTQ events across North America & Europe. It’s an organized threat to that community’s expression yet no one cries hate. https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/FDHgzT7noC — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 6, 2024

Around 3 p.m., one hour before the parade was scheduled to end, approximately 30 masked protesters waving Palestinian flags while chanting, "No Pride in Genocide," gathered at the Pacific Street and Burrard Street intersection to cut off the remaining flamboyant floats.

In a statement to Rebel News, the Vancouver Police confirmed that no warnings or arrests were made in relation to the occupation.

"Pride organizers spoke with the protesters, and after some discussion, Pride organizers decided to end the parade. There were no arrests, and the protest itself was peaceful," stated media relations officer Tania Visintin.

"VPD’s role was to safely reopen the roads to vehicles once the parade ended," she added.

Shortly after the disruption, organizers of the Vancouver Pride Society took to Instagram to leave a somewhat cryptic explanation for why their celebration with "2SLGBTQIA+ communities, queer-serving organizations, and allies" was cut short.

Hey David Eby, Trudeau, state media, Vanvouver Pride ...



Why aren't you crying hate?



It appears anti-Israel protesters rained

on Vancouver's Pride parade but they don't want you to know that.



Imagine the uproar if Christians or concerned parents had done this. pic.twitter.com/lmzAkPyKxc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 5, 2024

The remainder of the Vancouver Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a protest. While we understand that this news will be upsetting for many in our community, we recognize that the right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy in Canada. This decision to cancel the remainder of the Parade was not taken lightly and we stand in solidarity with those who protested. We are now focused on ensuring that our Parade participants and those who came to watch the Parade dispersed safely.

Despite the disruption being consistent with a pattern of anti-Israel protests targeting LGBTQ+ Pride Parades across North America, including last month in Victoria, BC, the Vancouver Pride Parade Society doesn’t seem to be the only one happy to keep the public in the dark about who is behind the organized threat to their community’s freedom of expression.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Trudeau took to Twitter to pledge his commitment to ensuring Pride events across the country wouldn’t be disrupted.

"We’re making sure organizations have the security they need for Pride events this year because we’re not going to let anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate stop the celebrations."

Look who managed to find a black woman wearing a Jesus t-shirt for a pre-Pride parade photo in Vancouver today.



Jesus take the keyboard! pic.twitter.com/2yiY035eJc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 5, 2024

While the VPD confirmed with Rebel News that Trudeau did not march in Vancouver’s Pride Parade, the PM was spotted taking advantage of photo opportunities on Davies Street just before the parade kicked off.

Yet, there has been no statement from the Prime Minister about the organized political attack on the parade, nor has the state’s mainstream media been covering it.

The Pride Society’s claim to be in solidarity with the anti-Israel demonstration against their parade does not appear to represent all of their community.

Trans activist Morgane Oger, who was granted the Trudeau government’s 'Champion of Diversity' award last year, took to Twitter to express outrage to friends over the Society’s decision.

"The organizers who allowed the hijacking of all three of the Pride marches in Vancouver this weekend, and who led genocidal chants in all our names at the Trans march, diminished queer resistance," stated Morgane.

"I feel the pain you feel seeing people die in war as a direct consequence of an unforgivable massacre Palestinians allowed to happen in their name. Hamas kills and tortures more trans people than all the world’s TERFs combined. The West Bank is not much better. Or the neighbouring countries except ONE," Morgane added, emphasizing how Israel has embraced LGBTQ+ rights, unlike the Islamic states across the Middle East.