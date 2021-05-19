Vancouver rallygoers denounce “extremist” labels at Worldwide Freedom Rally

This past Saturday, around 1,000 Canadians gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery to protest against the totalitarian COVID-19 restrictions, unelected political health officers, and bureaucrats who have implemented rules which have eroded most of the fundamental rights and freedoms of Canadians.

The protest was part of the second Worldwide Freedom Rally, which was hosted in 45 cities across the world, including in Toronto, Ontario, where People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier called out politicians like NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for labelling freedom-minded protesters in Canada as racists.

Recently, Singh publicly suggested that there is a link between people who “don’t wear a mask” and “far-right extremists” who don’t care about other people. Calgary’s mayor, Naheed Nenshi, also accused people who march at freedom rallies “as marching in thinly veiled white nationalist supremacist anti-government protests.”

I decided to ask what mainstream media journalists won’t: I asked the very people these politicians are slapping labels on, including the rallies organizers, Danielle Kinchella-Pistelli, and Alicia Johnson, if they are, in fact, part of a far-right extremist, white nationalist/supremacist movement, and if not, what the actual purpose of their protest was for.

Click here to watch the full report.

