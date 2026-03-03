Vandals fail to stop OneBC parental rights town hall

Around 400 people walked past graffiti threats and Antifa-wannabe protesters to attend the event featuring Billboard Chris and MLA Dallas, and exposed radical gender ideology impacting vulnerable kids today.

Drea Humphrey
  |   March 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

This past weekend, Rebel News was on the scene in Vancouver covering a OneBC town hall focused on parental rights, featuring child protection activist Billboard Chris Elston.

The event took place at the Hellenic Community Centre, owned and operated by St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and drew a large and peaceful crowd of nearly 400 people. Attendees gathered to hear speakers discuss the state of parental rights in British Columbia, with much of the conversation centred around concerns about radical gender ideology being introduced to children through school programs such as SOGI 123, as well as the expansion of so-called gender-affirming care in North America’s medical system.

Despite the calm and orderly atmosphere inside the venue, a group of protesters gathered outside shouting profanities and chanting slogans about “fascism.” Some in the black-clad, Antifa-looking crowd repeatedly blasted handheld horns in an apparent attempt to disrupt the event as people arrived.

The hostility was even more sinister due to vandalism against the church property that was done ahead of the event. The threatening graffiti, directed at OneBC's Dallas Brodie, included language encouraging people to “commit suicide before detransitioning.”

Yet the intimidation tactics and cowardly vandalism appeared to have little effect on the strong turnout for the provincial event. Inside, the approximately 400 attendees remained focused on the discussion about parental rights and the direction of education policy in B.C.

With bodyguards by my side, I attempted to ask the protesters why, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, they had chosen to gather outside a peaceful event rather than engage in dialogue. Instead of an answering, the group responded with louder horn blasts and shouting.

I also spoke with Billboard Chris, MLA Dallas Brodie, and several attendees about the protest and why they believed it was still important to show up despite the attempted disruption.

Watch the full report above to hear what they had to say.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-03 19:22:18 -0500 Flag
    Actions sure do speak louder than words. Leftists are the hateful ones who damage property and menace anybody whom they oppose. It’s a form of adult tantrum they throw. Were I an impartial bystander, I’d side with the calm and rational folks.