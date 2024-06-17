Vandals target iconic landmarks and sacred sites with anti-Israel graffiti

The Big Banana, a popular tourist attraction in Coffs Harbour, has become the latest target of anti-Israel activists, with the word 'CEASEFIRE' scrawled across it in bold letters.

This incident follows closely on the heels of the defacement of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Is there nothing in Australia that these vandals won't destroy. pic.twitter.com/wQxis3aaDh — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 17, 2024

The iconic Big Banana is one of Australia’s largest and most well-known landmarks, the Big Banana draws thousands of tourists each year.

The recent vandalism at the Australian War Memorial, where anti-Israel slogans were painted, had already stirred public outrage.

A spokesperson from the War Memorial had described the graffiti as "inappropriate and offensive," expressing deep sadness over the desecration of the heritage building.

Anger is building across the country today after the walls of one of our most sacred buildings were vandalised.



Federal Police are on the hunt for the man who defaced the Australian War Memorial, labeling it "disgraceful and disgusting". #9News



READ: https://t.co/ArQCLN6MZs pic.twitter.com/pjGHQxZmmu — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 14, 2024

Returned and Services League (RSL) National President Greg Mellick strongly condemned thef vandalism.

"People are entitled to protest, but the defilement of a memorial to those who served, suffered and died in the service of the Australian nation and to protect the freedoms and way of life of all Australians is disgusting and to be deplored," he said. "On behalf of the RSL and all who have served and continue to serve our nation, we condemn the actions of the protester or protesters in the strongest possible terms."

Authorities are currently investigating both incidents and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.