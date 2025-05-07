Vape your vax: New inhalable COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase 2 Trials in Canada

Canadian vaccine researchers are diving headfirst into the future! Forget needles and say hello to inhalable COVID vaccines! That's right, McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, is now entering Phase 2 Human Trials for a vaccine that is vaped directly into your lungs.

The AeroVax study is partly funded by a cool $8 million in taxpayer dollars, courtesy of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Nothing screams "fiscally responsible" like throwing millions at a vaccine you breathe in, while data from pre-clinical trials and Phase 1 outcomes have yet to be published.

The inhalable vaccine is said to be more effective than the last round of failed injectables, because it "targets the lungs and upper airways," which is where pathogens naturally enter, unlike the outdated injected ones.

Fiona Smaill, one of the study's leads, even admitted that the current COVID vaccines are about as useful as a screen door on a submarine. "They haven't really changed a lot of people's experience with getting recurrent infections," she said.

Never fear, this new puff of magic aims to fix all that. Just inhale deeply and pray that it doesn't come with 38-plus pages of adverse event reports.

Now, who gets to be a heroic participant in this sci-fi fever dream?

Researchers say they're looking for 350 brave souls across Canada, from Hamilton to Ottawa to Halifax. But you can't just waltz in. You need to have at least three doses of an mRNA COVID vaccine, though no AstraZeneca jabs are allowed. You can't have had COVID or a shot in the last three months, no lung disease, and be aged 18 to 65 and willing to show up in person.

They want the healthiest, most vaccinated people they can find, which is kind of oxymoronic given the data on immune suppression post shots. After all, nothing says "robust clinical trial" like cherry-picking your participants.

The researchers say that this will be a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, with two-thirds getting the magical lung mist and one-third getting a placebo. Although they don't mention if it's a real placebo, like saline, or some other mystery juice.

So, there you have it, Canadians. Your tax dollars are funding a vape-style vaccine that might — just might — work better than the last round of shots that didn't.

What do you think? Are you ready to puff your way to immunity, maybe hit some omicron before bed?