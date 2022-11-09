Very high energy at the DeSantis victory party
Attendees were thrilled with Desantis' performance in the election.
Rebel News went to Ron DeSantis' victory party to see the massive victory celebration from the most anti-lockdown governor in the free world.
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his victory speech pic.twitter.com/tD03d2H3KH— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 9, 2022
We asked the attendees a whole lot of questions and watched Ron DeSantis give his victory speech. Among the questions we asked was what a Republican-led congress should do in Washington D.C. first.
We also asked supporters who they think should run for president in 2024, with some saying Trump, others saying DeSantis, and others being undecided.
The energy in the room was very exciting with the absolute crushing victory by DeSantis and across all of Florida.
The crowd at Gov. Ron Desantis' Election Night Celebration in Tampa when the first results showed on the screen.— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 9, 2022
Live: https://t.co/rbzAjonp1y pic.twitter.com/JaVZcAtwop
