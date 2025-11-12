Veterans Affairs Minister won’t interfere on judicial poppy ban

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight supports the independence of Nova Scotia courts in allowing judges' discretion on whether to ban employees from wearing poppies in the courtroom.

McKnight told the Epoch Times that the poppy is a “powerful symbol of remembrance” she wears with pride, but states, “the directive originates from the judiciary, we respect their independence and cannot comment further.”

On Nov. 9, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Chief Justice Deborah Smith and Provincial Court Chief Judge Perry Borden issued a statement supporting judges who barred court staff from wearing poppies on duty, a decision that sparked controversy.

This follows media reports that judges Ronda van der Hoek and Jean Dewolfe banned court staff from wearing poppies in their Kentville Justice Centre courtroom.

Judges Smith and Borden defended the poppy ban, citing a case where a non-veteran assaulted a veteran. They argued that staff wearing poppies could appear biased, compromising the accused's perception of neutrality not to disrespect veterans.

This came after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's swift pushback. On Nov. 6, Houston stated he learned judges had “ordered” certain court employees not to wear poppies while on duty.

The premier stated he supports the right to wear a poppy at work and would introduce The Nova Scotia Remembrance Observance Act to protect this right from Nov. 1 to 11, if needed.

Nova Scotia's judiciary executive clarified that no official poppy orders exist; staff must consult the presiding judge, as it's within their discretion.

Saskatchewan passed legislation in 2013 granting provincially regulated employees the right to wear a Royal Canadian Legion-recognized poppy in the workplace from Nov. 1 to 11, provided it doesn't pose a safety risk. Ontario and Manitoba have similar laws covering Nov. 5 to 12, with the same safety caveat.

In recent days, Conservative MPs were quick to call out the poppy ban.

Conservative MP and former B.C. Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo, the party's public safety critic, stated he always wore his poppy in court, including in Supreme Court while gowned, and saw some judges do the same.

On Nov. 7, Caputo posted on X that people should remember those who fought for Canada, noting their sacrifice ensures “freedom to be governed by the rule of law rather than a tyrannical state.”

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn denounced the poppy ban on X as “ridiculous,” asserting it is “not a political statement.”

Gunn stated on Nov. 10 that the poppy “transcends politics, partisanship and ideology,” serving as a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who have served, sacrificed, and continue to represent Canada in uniform for over a century.