Veterans in Ottawa react to Trudeau's comments on the Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

With the new statement on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau painting the protesters and the truckers as extremists and terrorists, I went to the war memorial to speak the veterans who are taking part of the convoy as supporters.

At the same moment, a gathering was taking place as well as a ceremony with many veterans and supporters.

I took the opportunity to talk with them and I wanted to know their point of view about the invocation of the Emergencies Act and how they feel about the fact that some of them have sacrificed many years of their life for their country and than now they are almost now considered as extremists and terrorists.

The most surprising moment is when a woman came and grab my phone when I was interviewing a veteran and she was yelling that it was about time that Mister Trudeau invoke the Emergencies Act.