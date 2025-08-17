Vibrant citizen journalist talks migrant hotels and Conservative politics

Dunwell confirmed no racism at protests, emphasizing public concerns about country, safety, sovereignty, and culture.

Rebel News featured Emma Dunwell's report on a Waterlooville protest against a Home Office plan to house 35 asylum seekers, which was reversed due to significant backlash. Host Ezra praised the British public's newfound willingness to protest. 

Ezra introduced Dunwell, a 21-year-old freelance citizen journalist inspired by a Tommy Robinson rally, who trained with ResistanceGB. She believes citizen journalism is crucial for truth in modern information warfare, driven by concerns over free speech, "winter fuel payments," and "trans ideology."

They discussed the "golden age" of UK citizen journalism, highlighting its role in counteracting mainstream media. Dunwell confirmed no racism at protests, emphasizing public concerns about country, safety, sovereignty, and culture. 

Discussions noted the shifting "Overton window" in UK politics, with even mainstream politicians now addressing deportations. Dunwell criticized Starmer and Reform UK, while Ezra saw Nigel Farage as the best chance for change, believing citizen journalists will push the conversation right, forcing Farage to adopt tougher stances.

Dunwell agreed Farage would likely be the next Prime Minister despite reservations, fearing a right-wing split and hoping for unity. Ezra stressed Dunwell's continued reporting on grassroots protests to counter "regime media" lies. Dunwell expressed enthusiasm for exposing the truth.

