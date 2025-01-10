'Victim cult' of past grievances stops us from moving forward: Mark Milke 

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

An individual caught in a cycle of thinking like a victim can be a danger to themselves or even others. But what about when those playing the victim card aren't just individuals, but whole societies that become stuck blaming others for problems?

In his new book, The Victim Cult: How the culture of blame hurts everyone and wrecks civilizations, author Mark Milke addresses how this concept has shaped history and how it's become pervasive in the modern West.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Milke joined the show to discuss the cult of victimhood and his latest publication.

One of the reasons for writing The Victim Cult was to say, “it doesn't do much good to say your ancestors beat up on my ancestors. It goes around, and everybody's ancestors beat up on everybody else's ancestors, to put not too fine a point on it, if you go back far enough in human history,” Mark told Ezra.

“The question people have to ask themselves is, again: beyond tight cause and effect links that are provable and recent, what kind of a country do you want going forward?” he asked.

“It's not a good idea to have one based on historic grievances. I mean, that's why so many of our ancestors left Europe. They were tired of the fighting.”