Victoria mayor cancels Canada Day after Kamloops discovery

  • By Rebel News
  • June 13, 2021

City halls across Canada are like weird laboratories where the worst possible politicians are grown, and then the worst of the worst move on to provincial or federal politics. They’re all disasters. But you have to agree that the city of Victoria, their atrocious mayor and city council really are strong contenders.

B.C.'s capital is cancelling Canada Day programming in the wake of the discovery of the buried remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops. There are questions to be asked about the Kamloops story, but does any of that justify renouncing our entire country? Renouncing our patriotism? Renouncing our national day? "I somehow doubt a single person who works for the city will decline to take Canada Day off work and will decline to take it as a paid vacation," says Ezra Levant. 

