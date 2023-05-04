Victorian government splurges $200k on taxpayer-funded diversity role as state suffers

The Victorian Government has come under fire for a job advertisement offering a substantial salary for an "inclusivity management" position tied to a rail project, funded by taxpayers.

The Inclusion and Diversity Manager role, advertised by the Suburban Railway Link Authority (SLRA), boasts a striking annual salary of $175,731 to $238,997.

Responsibilities for this position include providing "expert guidance" and services to ensure an "inclusive and diverse workplace" within the SLRA. The successful candidate would also develop and lead initiatives to promote the "organisation's commitment to inclusion and diversity."

The Suburban Railway Link, a costly railway line project set to circle suburbs from Cheltenham to Werribee, is predicted to exceed $100 billion in costs by its completion in 2085.

Critics have expressed outrage and confusion over the high salary offered for the diversity manager role.

The job listing emphasises that the role offers personal and professional development opportunities within an equal opportunity employer.

The ideal candidate will have "a passion for inclusion and diversity" and will be responsible for creating frameworks and programs promoting an inclusive workplace.

Initially projected to cost $50 billion, the 90km Suburban Railway Link has already doubled in expense since its announcement in 2018. Two stages of construction have begun, from Melbourne Airport to Sunshine and from Cheltenham to Box Hill.

Premier Dan Andrews addressed the cost issue in August of last year, stating the government provided a $50 billion estimate but did not give a definitive cost.

He said the project was fully funded from a state perspective, adding that scrapping, delaying, or shelving it would only increase costs. Critics have also questioned the project's demand, as it connects outer suburban areas without entering the city.