Victorian Grandmother loses final Supreme Court appeal over lockdown breach

A Victorian grandmother who has been engaged in a two-year legal battle over holding a protest sign has lost her final appeal in the Supreme Court today.

Kerry Cotterill was arrested on September 13, 2020 for displaying a sign with a picture of Victoria Premier Dan Andrews and the caption "TOOT TO BOOT".

Despite complying with Covid restrictions at the time, Cotterill was fined by police. However, the fine was withdrawn after she took her case to the Supreme Court of Victoria.

While today's decision is a personal blow, Cotterill believes the police's actions in fining her for exercising her right to protest sets a dangerous precedent for all Australians' rights.