Victorian Liberal Tim Smith resigns over drink-driving crash

Victorian Liberal Tim Smith resigns over drink-driving crash
PHOTO: Facebook/AUJSFB
Remove Ads

Victorian Liberal MP (formally the Shadow Attorney General) has tendered his resignation from Shadow Cabinet after a drink-driving incident.

Smith was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Saturday night after drinking with friends. The crash ended when Smith's vehicle hit a fence. There were no injuries reported.

According to Victoria Police, Smith presented a breath test more than twice the legal limit and has had his license suspended for 12 months.

Smith released a statement to the press, apologising for the incident.

 

After dinner with friends I believed I was under the legal limit to drive home. This was not the case,” said Smith.

 

In what has been described as a ‘serious error in judgement’, Smith’s political career appears to have come to an abrupt end at thirty-eight.

 

 

As an ally of current Liberal leader Matthew Guy, Smith was presumed by many to be a potential future leader of the Liberal Party. He gained notoriety as being one of the strongest voices against the Daniel Andrews government.

 

I apologise to my constituents, my colleagues, my family and the people of Victoria who expect their elected representatives to uphold the highest standards of behaviour."

 

Tim Smith was the youngest member of the parliamentary Liberal Party when he won the seat of Kew in 2014.

Australia
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store sidebar redirect

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.