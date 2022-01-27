Video police want SCRUBBED from the internet goes VIRAL again

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Video footage that Victoria Police want scrubbed from the internet has been viewed more than half a million times in less than 24 hours.

Last week police came knocking at my home, delivering me a threat that if I don’t take down a news video that I recently published, I could face two years in prison.

The letter, signed by Acting Detective Sergeant Adam Moore of the Victoria Police Crime Squad, didn't mince its words. Read the full letter for yourself.

I published the video yesterday despite the threat because it is important to show that we will not be bullied into silence when there's so much at stake.

The video shows footage the police don't want you to see. Bodycam footage depicting shocking conduct by Victoria Police officers.

If their objective was to silence me and make sure the footage was hidden from the public, they've failed miserably with the video widely shared across social media.

Doing real reporting from the front lines often puts me in a position that makes capturing and telling the truth a difficult task most journalists in the mainstream media don't dare (or care) to do.

But I'm no stranger to threats and intimidation and I'm already suing Victoria Police Command for their conduct.

What's concerning now is the threat of jail time if I refuse to comply with their orders.

But I'm not backing down.

