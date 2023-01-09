VIEWERS REACT: Erin O'Toole rushes to the defence of Justin Trudeau over vulgar flags

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies read viewers' reactions to former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole calling out and shaming protesters who hold 'F*** Trudeau' flags.

One viewer chimed in writing, "O'Toole! Have you forgotten so quickly what Trudeau and his little band of liars did to a legal protest and the Canadian patriots from across the country? Vilified, criminalized, jailed for daring to stand up to Trudeau, the 'absolute ruler.' There is a reason you are not leader."

Another viewer wrote in saying, "Now does anyone else here understand exactly why the establishment adores this dude so much?"

A different viewer shared their thoughts writing, "This is the same guy who made the Parliament Hill porta-potty video. Bad taste. Now he doesn't like it!"

