VIEWERS REACT: Halton District School Board sides with transgender teacher with massive fake breasts

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies read viewers' reactions to the alarming story of Kayla Lemieux, a transgender high school teacher in Oakville, Ontario who has been wearing massive prosthetic breasts to class.

One viewer chimed in writing, "David has balls of steel, oops hope I'm not misgendering him lol, but seriously David and the rest of Rebel News show courage every day, God bless you all."

Another viewer wrote, "Home school your kids, people, if they don't give in to your demands, show them who is the real boss."

"I think this individual so-called teacher is sick. Mentally challenged, needs a good psychiatrist," added another viewer.

This is just an excerpt from Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.