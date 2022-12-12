VIEWERS REACT: Omar Alghabra's office unhappy with toy truck donation

'Grover is not a fan of freedom or trucks,' wrote one viewer.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies read viewers' reactions to Omar Alghabra's office rejecting toy truck donations inspired by the so-called 'Freedom Convoy 2.0.'

One viewer wrote in saying, "The problem is: David calls it Christmas, that triggered them. He should have called it a signature present or a holiday present, then they'd have accepted it."

Another viewer chimed in writing, "I'm glad this was done. Liberals need to be mocked."

Yet another viewer shared their thoughts writing, "Could be perceived as a 'hate gift.'"

Canada Omar Alghabra News Analysis
