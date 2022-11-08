VIEWERS REACT: Premier Ford refuses to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies' read viewers' reactions to Doug Ford's refusal to testify at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa. The commission is looking into the justification behind the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

As stated by David, "The question remains: why is Premier Ford seemingly so terrified to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry? Well, we're not letting him off the hook so easy. We feel it's his parliamentary duty to testify, it is not his parliamentary privilege to hide in his office like some kind of super-sized Wiarton Willie."

One viewer chimed in writing, "It's incredible that they refuse. They're public officials."

Another viewer wrote, "He just straight lied to us for over 2 years...now he doesn't want to lie...SMH."

A viewer named Chris wrote, "I rather see him sitting in an isolation cell for refusing to appear."

