VIEWERS REACT: Protests erupt over transgender teacher with enormous fake breasts

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies examined viewers' reactions to the curious case of Kayla Lemieux, a transgender shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who has been wearing massive fake breasts to class.

One viewer wrote in saying, "I asked my 22-year-old son if this kind of abuse in high school would have affected him, when he was in shop class, he replied that at a young age it would have left a scar on him mentally, get your young boys out of that class!"

Speaking about the People's Party of Canada's protest over this teacher, another viewer chimed saying, "Wow. Well done to the protesters and well done to Rebel News for covering this. Sending all good wishes for a swift resolution to this awful situation for the school kids. Watching from New Zealand."

Another viewer wrote about their support for Maxime Bernier saying, "Max has stood with Canadians against the vax mandates during the truckers' protest and now for the children against this ridiculous wokeness. He has my vote for prime minister."

