Vigilantes continue targeting notorious Toronto speed cameras

Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue in west end Toronto is home to what is perhaps the most infamous speed camera in the world.

Here’s the skinny: this camera was first installed in 2022 after a fatal accident occurred on Parkside Drive.

But somebody or some people are not happy with Big Brother watching them – and fining them.

And so it was that the Parkside Drive speed camera was chopped down six times in just eight months.

When the seventh camera went up last month, the city thought it had a solution to this problem. For starters, the metallic arm the camera is mounted on was thicker and therefore more impervious (at least in theory) to a chainsaw attack (or whatever tool is being used.)

As well, there’s now a Toronto Police Service security camera mounted on a light standard pole. That’s right: Toronto might be the only municipality in the world in which a camera… is filming another camera! Holy Big Brother!

So, did the new strategy work?

Nope.

In the wee hours of a recent Sunday night, the Parkside Drive camera went down for a seventh time.

And then, incredibly, just 48 hours later, 16 more speed cameras in Toronto bit the dust! This vandal/Robin Hood is either a very busy beaver – or there’s a growing band of speed camera vigilantes in the city.

Little wonder speed cameras are not embraced. These devices are supposed to be all about safety. But let’s get real: these things are all about making money.

Consider the stats: just functioning on a part-time bases, the Parkside Drive speed camera has issued more than 68,000 speeding tickets. That means the City of Toronto has dinged motorists for more than $7 million in fines. With just one part-time camera!

If slowing traffic down was the priority as opposed to revenue generation, then why not install speed humps. (Don’t get the wrong impression: we’re no fans of these “traffic-calming” things either. But speed humps do slow traffic and are impervious to vandalism.)

Then again, it might just be that the speed cameras are on their way out – as in all of them, permanently.

In the aftermath of Toronto’s day of camera carnage, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had this to say: “They should take out those cameras, all of them. This is nothing but a tax grab.”

And yes, the province has the power to force the city’s hand on this issue.

Certainly, judging from feedback on social media and talk radio, the vast majority of people applaud the premier’s position. These cameras are loathed.

In the meantime, allow us to channel Ronald Reagan, circa 1987, when he addressed Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev: 'Mayor Chow – tear down these speed cameras! Or the people – and/or the Premier – will do it for you.'