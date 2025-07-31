Vigilantes slash speeding camera in Toronto

Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue in west end Toronto is home to what is perhaps the most infamous speed camera in the world.

Here’s the skinny: this camera was first installed in 2022 after a fatal accident occurred on Parkside Drive.

But somebody or some people are not happy with Big Brother watching – and fining – them.

Indeed, in recent weeks, the Parkside Drive speed camera was chopped down for the sixth time in just eight months.

The city thought it had a solution to this problem when it installed a Toronto Police security camera near the speed camera. It remains unknown if the culprit was caught on that particular camera, which is mounted some 20 feet high on a light standard pole.

Nevertheless, welcome to Mayor Olivia Chow’s Toronto, where there are now cameras… videotaping other cameras…

But the question arises: is the Parkside Drive speed camera truly about safety as the city claims? Or is this all about a money grab?

Foe example, consider this: just functioning on a part-time basis, this single speed camera has issued more than 68,000 speeding tickets. That means the City of Toronto has dinged motorists for more than $7 million in fines.

Another question arises: while neither the City nor the police have any idea who is chopping down the Parkside Drive speed camera, we must ask: is this person a vandal that should have the book thrown at him? Or is he or she a modern-day Robin Hood, helping out the ever-beleaguered Toronto motorist?

Keep in mind that for several years now, the City of Toronto has waged a war on the car – be it eradicating lanes for bicycles or refusing to expand roadways. The champagne socialists at City Hall would rather residents walk, ride a bike or take public transit to get around. So they have made driving in Toronto miserable.

And the end-result is that gridlock in Hogtown is beyond insufferable. In fact, Toronto has the worst traffic in all of North America. This includes New York, Los Angeles, and even Mexico City! Meanwhile, the city is not serious about fixing this egregious situation. In fact, the city’s strategy seems to be that it wants traffic to further worsen so motorists will hopefully abandon their vehicles. It’s all about addressing the climate crisis… or something…

Bottom line: while we can’t condone the constant amputation of the Parkside Drive speed camera, we completely UNDERSTAND the motivation for chopping down this electronic cash-grab…

Please let us know in the comments section where you stand.