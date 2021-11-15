Voters 'tired of politicians who won't let the wounds of the past heal': Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

The newly-elected Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears says that voters are “tired of politicians who won’t let the wounds of the past heal.”

Sears made her remarks in an interview on Fox News Sunday, noting that she was elected for the office of lieutenant governor because voters were sick and tired of being divided by politicians on the basis of race.

“What do you think Virginia voters were saying on election day when they made you lieutenant governor?” host Chris Wallace asked Sears in one of the first interviews following her victory.

“They’re tired of the black against white and the Asian against Latino,” Sears replied. “They’re tired of it, and they’re tired of politicians who won’t let the wounds of the past heal.”

Sears said that her job is to serve the people of Virginia and she intends to inspire young children to reach for their dreams.

A transcript of the interview, provided by Fox News, reads as follows: