Waleed Aly rewrites history of Melbourne's freedom protests

When you understand how the mainstream media works to project a certain narrative in their storytelling, it's hard to unsee the spin.

In a recent episode of Channel 10's The Project, a segment aired that contained so much projection, it forced the show's online team to disable all comments from social media posts about it. People saw through it.

According to The Project's Waleed Aly, it was the story of a 'reformed' freedom protester who was 'brainwashed' by the freedom movement to embrace radical beliefs.

In reality, it broadcasted a story of a lost individual seeking out a basic human need to belong and be connected with others.

But Waleed didn't let that truth get in the way of a good story.

The story could have easily been told as the effects of isolation as the result of Victoria's extreme and cruel lockdowns, mandates and violent shutdown of dissent.

How some people, outside of the social circle of the laptop class that Waleed and his allies represent, did it considerably tougher under the harsh Daniel Andrews regime, to the point where some lost everything they loved.

How the mental health of the average Victorian was put under enormous stress without apparent justification other than what they were told to trust and believe, but they weren't allowed to question or complain.

But as long as Waleed and his mates could have food delivered and work from home, it was ok, right?

"I've been covering these protests for two years and people come from all walks of life, all different backgrounds, and yes, there are people like this person that has been interviewed by the project," said independent journalist Rukshan in his latest video. "I don't want to disparage this particular individual because if you watch this particular interview, and you listen to it in its entirety you can tell there is a lot of internal conflict there and issues and I think Channel 10, The Project possibly should have been more careful around interviewing someone like this and potentially exploiting them for their own propaganda."

Rukshan's review peels back the layers of media manipulation and lets you see the real story that's not representative of the protesters at all.

Waleed's story didn't attempt in the slightest to listen to the real issues or even acknowledge the questions or concerns of those who attend the protests, despite the panel discussion at the end of the segment making noises about how we all need to listen to each other.

None of them have ever shown that they have even remotely tried to understand the issues at play.

They don't need to. They, and likely most people they know, are in a privileged class. They only offer empty words.

The clearest sign in the whole interview was when, after detailing how the 'reformed' protester was actively advocating extreme actions like how to perform citizen arrests on police officers, they were abandoned by a group of other protesters.

While Waleed was trying to spin the narrative that the freedom protesters had abandoned his poor interview subject on the streets, it's more evident that the bulk of people at the protests are not extreme conspiracy theorists and didn't want to go along with such extreme plans.

But why would The Project report on history when they can rewrite it?