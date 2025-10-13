🚨 'WAR IS OVER': Israeli hostages FINALLY freed by Hamas — LIVE from Tel Aviv

Join Avi Yemini on the ground as he captures the reactions, the relief and the raw emotion as families are reunited and history unfolds.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is live in Tel Aviv as the news Israel has been praying for finally breaks — the war is over and Hamas has freed the remaining hostages. Crowds are gathering across the city as families prepare for scenes of long-awaited reunions.

From Hostage Square to the city’s heart, Avi is capturing every moment of this historic day — the raw emotion of those welcoming loved ones home, the gratitude toward the soldiers who fought for their freedom and the complex political reactions to this turning point in Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists.

Please donate to support Avi's independent reporting on the war between Israel and Hamas!

While many in the media continue to cover the Israel-Hamas story from the comfort of their studios, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is once again heading to the frontlines — this time, as Israel and Hamas enter the first stage of a historic peace plan proposed by Donald Trump. Joined by his cameraman Benji, Avi will bring you the unfiltered truth from the ground in Israel and beyond.

This mission comes with major costs — from travel and accommodation to production and security — but we believe it’s vital work. If you agree that the mainstream media can’t be trusted to tell this story honestly, please help crowdfund our independent journalism by chipping in a donation below so we can make this crucial coverage possible.

