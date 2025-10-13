🚨 'WAR IS OVER': Israeli hostages FINALLY freed by Hamas — LIVE from Tel Aviv
Join Avi Yemini on the ground as he captures the reactions, the relief and the raw emotion as families are reunited and history unfolds.
Part 2
Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is live in Tel Aviv as the news Israel has been praying for finally breaks — the war is over and Hamas has freed the remaining hostages. Crowds are gathering across the city as families prepare for scenes of long-awaited reunions.
From Hostage Square to the city’s heart, Avi is capturing every moment of this historic day — the raw emotion of those welcoming loved ones home, the gratitude toward the soldiers who fought for their freedom and the complex political reactions to this turning point in Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists.
Rebel Livestreams
