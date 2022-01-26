WATCH: Australia Day CANCELLED in favour of Invasion Day event
Avi Yemini speaks with those in attendance at 'Our Survival Day'
Australia Day celebrations were cancelled for the second year in a row in the Morning Peninsula, with an 'Invasion Day' themed event held instead.
While Covid was the reason again used to justify the absence of usual festivities, organisers claimed the indigenous event branded 'Our Survival Day' would be an opportunity to 'reset' the conversation around the nation's day to celebrate everything it means to be Australian.
But the only problem being, that the council had made a controversial move to cancel all other Australia Day events citing health concerns and due to the pandemic, but had allowed and funded the 'Our Survival Day' event to go ahead – And on council grounds.
It prompted some I talked to to ask the question as to if there is a double standard when it comes to our natural health concerns versus the politicisation of the pandemic.
A written statement from the shire revealed that the pandemic had 'guided its approach' to January 26.
“Last year COVID-19 prompted us to re-imagine our traditional Mornington Park Australia Day event, with the new program of activities and entertainment well-received by locals, visitors and businesses.
“Council has opted for a similar approach this year.”
“Our overall approach to Australia Day and the funding of events will be reviewed later this year and a fresh approach to Australia Day is expected to be in place by 2023.”
- By Avi Yemini
