WATCH: Brits react to proposed EU 'chat control' surveillance legislation

A leaked commission paper has come out from the European Union that details surveillance plans on EU citizens where under the guise of "combatting child sex abuse" law enforcers would have the right to monitor and scan every EU citizen's mobile phone devices to look through their messages and images.

A breach of privacy? Or for the greater good? I head out to Trafalgar square to ask people whether or not they would be comfortable with the government looking through their messages and images.